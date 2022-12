Russia's Medvedev meets China's Xi in Beijing to discuss strategic partnership and Ukraine

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping in a visit to Beijing.

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership", cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)