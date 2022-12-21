Man injured in blast near Army's firing range in JK's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was injured in a blast near the Army's firing practice range in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place, police said.
He is under treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation has been set in motion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K: 97 drug peddlers arrested; 7 detained under PSA in Rajouri, Poonch in 2022
Search operation to trace suspected terrorists underway in J-K's Rajouri
Two civilians killed as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri
2 civilians killed in firing outside army camp in J-K's Rajouri; FIR registered
J-K Police sets up SIT to probe killings of civilians outside Army camp in Rajouri