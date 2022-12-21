Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream explosions

Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.

"After the explosions on Nord Stream - which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going to objectively investigate - Russia stopped gas transportation through the northern routes," Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia has blamed Britain for the explosions - claims rejected by London - while investigators in Sweden and Denmark said they were the deliberate results of sabotage, though did not name any possible culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

