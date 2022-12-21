Kerala govt to set up panel for content scrutiny of ads

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to constitute a three-member committee to examine the content of state-funded advertisements in media platforms.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision based on a recent apex court verdict on the content regulation of government funded advertisements.

The panel would comprise a chairman and two members, a CMO statement here said.

The content of the advertisements, issued by the government and semi-government institutions, public sector and autonomous undertakings, courts, commissions and so on, will come under the purview of the scrutiny panel.

The committee would ensure that all government departments adhere to the directions of the top court with regard to the content of advertisements, it said.

The maximum tenure of the panel would be two years.

A senior journalist with not just less than 15 years of experience in the media field, a person holding a rank not below that of the principal secretary to the state government or a person not below the rank of Additional Secretary in the Indian Information Secretary would be the chairman of the panel.

It was also decided that one of the two members of the committee should be a woman.

The age of the committee members was fixed as between 45-70 years, the CMO statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)