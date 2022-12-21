Left Menu

Australia and China agree to continue high-level dialogue

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:10 IST
Penny Wong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Australia

Australia and China have agreed to more high-level dialogue on trade, human rights and security, said Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Wednesday after meeting her Chinese counterpart in Beijing.

"We have agreed to maintain high level engagement and we've agreed to further dialogue in a range of those areas," said Wong, who also pressed for more structured dialogue between both countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

