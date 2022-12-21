Australia and China agree to continue high-level dialogue

Australia and China have agreed to more high-level dialogue on trade, human rights and security, said Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Wednesday after meeting her Chinese counterpart in Beijing.

"We have agreed to maintain high level engagement and we've agreed to further dialogue in a range of those areas," said Wong, who also pressed for more structured dialogue between both countries.

