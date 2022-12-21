Left Menu

Italy minister says there will be inquiry over failed Vega C mission

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:01 IST
A commission will be set up to investigate the failure of the Vega C launcher vehicle, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said in a statement on Wednesday.

Urso said he was confident that the launches would resume and that the incident would not "cloud the excellent work done by Italian and European companies".

