Italy minister says there will be inquiry over failed Vega C mission
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Italy
A commission will be set up to investigate the failure of the Vega C launcher vehicle, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said in a statement on Wednesday.
Urso said he was confident that the launches would resume and that the incident would not "cloud the excellent work done by Italian and European companies".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adolfo Urso
- Urso
- European
- Italian
Advertisement