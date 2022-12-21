Left Menu

177 CAPFs personnel died in line of duty in 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:12 IST
177 CAPFs personnel died in line of duty in 3 years: Govt
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 177 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that the highest 98 personnel of the CRPF lost their lives in 2019, 2020 and 2021, followed by 40 personnel of the BSF.

Nineteen personnel belonging to the ITBP, 13 of the Assam Rifles, four of the CISF and three of the SSB sacrificed their lives while on duty, he said replying to a question.

The minister said the central ex gratia lump-sum compensation from Rs 25 to 45 lakh, liberalised family pension, all other normal service benefits like death-cum-retirement gratuity, leave encashment, central government employees group insurance scheme, general provident fund among others are given to the next of kin of those who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022