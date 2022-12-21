Left Menu

Plea against linking Aadhaar with electricity code binned

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:40 IST
The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from an advocate seeking to quash a Government Order (GO) passed in October this year, which mandated seeding of Aadhaar with the electricity consumer code.

There is no merit in the petition, the bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

The bench was dismissing the petition from M L Ravi, also founder-president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi who challenged the GO dated October 6 of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

