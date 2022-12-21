Left Menu

Pak urges Afghan authorities to reconsider ban on higher education of women

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reconsider their decision to suspend university and higher education for female students, emphasising that both men and women have the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam.The Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned university education for women nationwide, as they took decisive steps to crush their right to education and freedom.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:36 IST
The Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned university education for women nationwide, as they took decisive steps to crush their right to education and freedom. It was a far cry from their promise of a softer rule when they seized power last year, with the Taliban regime strongly implementing their strict interpretation of the Islamic law or Sharia. ''Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of the university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan,” according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

It said that Pakistan’s position on this issue has been clear and consistent.

“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” FO said.

It strongly urged the Afghan authorities to revisit the decision taken.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghanistan plummeted in recent weeks after Afghan border troops this month twice fired across the border at civilians, causing damage to life.

Last month, Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, visited Kabul and met top officials as a gesture to show that Pakistan was not comfortable with the treatment of women by the interim Taliban government.

