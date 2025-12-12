Mohammad Nabi Lauds BCCI's Crucial Role in Afghanistan Cricket's Rise

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, currently playing for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2025-26, has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its crucial support in the development of Afghanistan cricket.

Nabi highlighted the BCCI's assistance, which included infrastructural development and player exposure through the Indian Premier League (IPL). He noted that nearly 9-10 Afghan players have participated in the IPL, gaining valuable experience that has bolstered their performance in the national team. Discussing Afghanistan Cricket's journey since 2001, Nabi pointed out the highs and lows experienced but expressed satisfaction over the progress made in elevating the team to compete at a high level in international cricket.

Looking ahead, Nabi expressed confidence in Afghanistan's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, emphasizing the favorable conditions for their players and the experience gained from the IPL. Furthermore, he welcomed Afghanistan's prospective inclusion in the expanded ICC World Test Championship, viewing it as an opportunity to compete with top-tier teams.

