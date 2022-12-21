Tral almost free from militancy now: J-K DGP

Once a hotbed of militancy, the Tral town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district is ''almost free'' from violence and has become an abode of peace and prosperity now, the union territory's police chief Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the youths of the area have shunned the path of violence and destruction ''Tral has become an abode of peace now. An atmosphere of development and prosperity has been established again here like in other areas. Tral is almost free from militancy and I want to congratulate the people for that,'' Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told reporters in Tral. Many of militancy's poster boys, including Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa, hailed from Tral area. Without naming anyone, Singh said those who took the path of militancy, never returned to their homes.

''I congratulate the youth that they have shunned the path of violence and destruction and are now treading the path of peace and prosperity. I want to tell them that this is the right path and they should not be misled by anyone to take up the wrong path because those who trod the wrong path, faced immense difficulties, and did not come back,'' he said.

Both Wani and Musa were killed in separate encounters with security forces.

The DGP said the people have to become stakeholders of peace to support the police and civil administration.

He said the youth of Tral have set an example by participating in a grand event of unfurling national flags and singing patriotic songs in Tral in August this year as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

''It is mentioned everywhere that the people Tral today stand for peace and prosperity,'' Singh added.

