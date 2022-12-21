Left Menu

Forest officials seize many wild animals kept as pets in Karnataka politician's farmhouse

PTI | Davangere | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:08 IST
Forest officials seize many wild animals kept as pets in Karnataka politician's farmhouse
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka forest department rescued a number of wild animals that were caged and kept as pets in a farmhouse allegedly belonging to a senior politician, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the forest officer, 11 blackbucks, eight spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongoose and two jackals were found in the farmhouse behind a rice mill at Anekonda in Davangere.

''We have registered a case against four accused persons and also, we have obtained a permission from the court to investigate the case,'' the officer told PTI.

Investigation is on to trace the owner of the land and all those who perpetrated, aided and abetted this crime, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022