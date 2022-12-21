Stray dog hanged to death in Chhattisgarh capital

A stray dog was found hanged to death in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. The canine was found hanged from the wall of an under-construction building near a liquor outlet in Amlidih area with rope, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)