Married woman, paramour commit suicide

A married woman and her lover allegedly ended their lives at Ramtek in Nagpur district, police said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, said an official.

While the woman was 33 years old, the man was 30 years old. Both were neighbours at Sawali Deoli village.

The two were in a relationship and had eloped two months ago, the official said.

Later, their relatives tracked them down and the woman was brought back to her husband's house. As the woman again left her husband and started living with her lover, he filed for divorce.

But the woman and her partner were apparently depressed as their respective families did not approve of their relationship, the official said.

On Tuesday, the couple travelled to Ramtek town, 50 km from their village, and allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in the nearby forest. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

