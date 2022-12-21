Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:27 IST
Odisha CM launches 'Drink from Tap' facility in 19 cities, towns
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that safe drinking water provision at every Odisha home has long been his dream, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the 'Drink From Tap' project in 19 cities and towns of the state.

Earlier, the facility was unveiled in Puri and Gopalpur.

Under the project, drinking water will be supplied round the clock through taps installed in households.

Patnaik said at least 5.55 lakh people in the 19 cities and the towns would benefit from the project.

Describing water as precious to all, he appealed to people to not waste even a single drop.

Places where the project was launched on Wednesday included Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar and some parts in Bhubaneswar.

