Israel's Netanyahu says he has secured deal to form new government

Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he had secured a deal to form a new government after weeks of unexpectedly tough negotiations with religious and far-right coalition partners.

"I have managed (to form a government)," Netanyahu said on Twitter, minutes before a midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog. A Herzog spokesperson confirmed that Netanyahu's statement had been received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)