Israel's Netanyahu says he has secured deal to form new government
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:24 IST
Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he had secured a deal to form a new government after weeks of unexpectedly tough negotiations with religious and far-right coalition partners.
"I have managed (to form a government)," Netanyahu said on Twitter, minutes before a midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog. A Herzog spokesperson confirmed that Netanyahu's statement had been received.
