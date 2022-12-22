UP: Elderly man beaten to death by family members over land dispute

An 80-year-old man was beaten to death by his son, daughter-in-law and grandson over a land dispute here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Dhoushar Dehribar village under Gola police station area here on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajender Yadav, they said.

On the complaint of the deceased's elder daughter-in-law Sheela Devi, police have registered a case of murder against Rajender's son Lalman, his daughter-in-law Vimla Devi and grandson Munna Yadav, police said.

Rajender often talked about selling his ancestral land but Lalman and his family were against it, police said citing the complaint.

On Wednesday, an argument broke out between the father-son duo over this issue. Following this, the three accused thrashed the man with wooden sticks, they said. Meanwhile, Sheela Devi informed police about the incident and before the police could reach the spot, the accused fled, they said.

The elderly man was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, Gola SHO Ashwani Tripathi said.

