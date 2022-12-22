Left Menu

UP: Man on run after killing friend's nephew, dies in road accident

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:49 IST
UP: Man on run after killing friend's nephew, dies in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was attempting to flee allegedly after killing his friend's nephew died in a road accident here, police said on Thursday.

Naresh Yadav (32) was killed after being hit by a truck on the Lucknow-Delhi highway near Pardhauli village on Wednesday night, they said.

According to police, Yadav was fleeing after killing his friend Faheem's nephew Subhan (5) by strangling him in Gauntia village in CB Ganj area.

He also attempted to kill his friend's other nephew Amaan (4), they said.

Yadav had some dispute with Faheem due to which he was upset with him and wanted to settle scores with him due to which he killed his nephew, ASP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The accused and his friend are involved in the welding business in Jammu, he said.

Yadav had gone to Faheem's place to attend a party but took his two nephews to a nearby field intending to kill them, police said.

Amaan is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022