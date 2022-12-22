UP: Man on run after killing friend's nephew, dies in road accident

A man who was attempting to flee allegedly after killing his friend's nephew died in a road accident here, police said on Thursday.

Naresh Yadav (32) was killed after being hit by a truck on the Lucknow-Delhi highway near Pardhauli village on Wednesday night, they said.

According to police, Yadav was fleeing after killing his friend Faheem's nephew Subhan (5) by strangling him in Gauntia village in CB Ganj area.

He also attempted to kill his friend's other nephew Amaan (4), they said.

Yadav had some dispute with Faheem due to which he was upset with him and wanted to settle scores with him due to which he killed his nephew, ASP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The accused and his friend are involved in the welding business in Jammu, he said.

Yadav had gone to Faheem's place to attend a party but took his two nephews to a nearby field intending to kill them, police said.

Amaan is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

