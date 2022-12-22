Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as opposition demands discussion on border issue with China

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid the opposition demand for a discussion on the border issue with China. As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, the opposition members again took up the demand for a discussion on the issue and raised slogans like ''Prime Minister should come to the House,'' ''Dictatorship won't have its way,'' and ''We want discussion," Amid noisy scenes, the standing committee reports and other documents were laid on the table of the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged members to allow the House to function smoothly, saying since the Winter session of Parliament would conclude on Friday, "so much discussions" need to be held in the House on various topics. He also said no "detailed discussion" on such sensitive issues was allowed in the House in the past when the UPA was in power, and the opposition had agreed to that. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already given a "detailed statement" on the issue, he said.

Besides, the Indian Army has also issued a statement on the issue. "The opposition should have faith in the statement of our military personnel at least," he said, adding "I appeal (to the opposition) with folded hands please let the House function and participate in the discussion''.

The minister also slammed opposition members, saying, "All those who are demanding a discussion on China know how much land we had lost (to China) and how effective was the 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' (slogan)." He was apparently referring to the slogan of 'Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai' which was used to describe ties between the two countries after the signing of the Panchsheel agreement in the mid-1950s.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, also urged the opposition members to allow the House to function smoothly, saying there were several "important business" left to be taken up before the House is adjourned sine die. "Many of the members want to speak during the Zero Hour. Several important business remains to be discussed. Please go back to your seats. Please cooperate. Let the discussions take place," Agrawal appealed to opposition members. With the opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. Earlier in the morning when the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references. He also urged members to wear masks and spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in view of rising cases of the disease in some countries. As Birla began the Question Hour and took up questions related to the Road Transport Ministry, the opposition members were on their feet and protested over various issues. Members from the Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena and the DMK demanded a discussion on the border issue with China. Birla asked the Opposition members, who were on their feet, to ask questions and participate in the Question Hour. ''I appeal to you to let the Question Hour run. You are disrupting the proceedings... You don't want the House to function? ... you are answerable to the people,'' Birla said. As the opposition continued its unrelenting protest, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'', according to the Indian Army.

