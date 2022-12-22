Left Menu

Abducted from Chhattisgarh, teenage girl sold to man in Haryana who rapes her; minor rescued, seven held

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:51 IST
Abducted from Chhattisgarh, teenage girl sold to man in Haryana who rapes her; minor rescued, seven held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Chhattisgarh's Korea district in October this year and sold to a man in Haryana who repeatedly raped her, a police official said on Thursday.

Seven persons, including two women, have been arrested in this connection after the victim was rescued from Sonipat (Haryana) two months after she went missing from Patna police station area of the district, said Kavita Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Korea).

''The girl was kidnapped on October 11 this year when she had gone to see the Dussehra festival celebration along with her family,'' she said.

Police had then registered a case and launched a probe headed by Thakur.

During the investigation, several suspects were questioned and after getting inputs about the whereabouts of the victim, a police team was sent to Haryana from where the girl was rescued, she said.

''The investigation revealed that the girl was abducted and sold to a 35-year-old man, who allegedly raped her several times,'' Thakur said.

Apart from the man from Sonipat, three, including two women, were arrested from Korea, two from Korba and one from Surajpur (all in Chhattisgarh) on Tuesday. They were allegedly involved in kidnapping and selling the victim, she said.

The accused were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022