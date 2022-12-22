Kremlin says Patriot missiles for Kyiv won't help settle Ukraine conflict
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Thursday said that U.S. supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Wednesday, would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskiy's visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".
