Kremlin says Patriot missiles for Kyiv won't help settle Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:17 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Thursday said that U.S. supplies of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Wednesday, would not contribute to settling the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, and would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskiy's visit, and that this was evidence that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".

