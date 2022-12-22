EU-Ukraine summit set for Feb 3, location not decided

The European Union's 27 heads of state and government and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a summit on Feb. 3 next year, an EU spokesman said on Thursday, but the location has not been determined. "I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelenskiy to visit Brussels," said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders.

The spokesman said the invitation for Zelenskiy to visit Brussels did not mean that's where the summit would be held. Officials said the theme of the summit was likely to be how the EU can continue to support Ukraine against Russia. Leaders would also assess Ukraine's path to membership in the bloc.

Zelenskiy has made regular appearances via video-link at EU summits since the start of the Russian invasion in February. He made his first in-person trip since the start of the war to Washington on Wednesday.

