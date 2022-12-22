To curb illegal extraction, Delhi environment panels suggest user agencies to treat their wastewater

In an effort to curb illegal groundwater extraction for development work in Delhi, two government panels that assess the impact of projects on the environment have recommended that user agencies install technology to recycle water within their premises, officials have said.

The move will also reduce dependence of the user agencies on departments like the Delhi Jal Board for water supply and prevent delays in their work, a member of the Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which advises the government on environmental clearance to development projects, told PTI.

The issue was discussed at multiple meetings of the SEAC and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in October and November.

The member quoted above said the two panels are of the view that inconsistent water supply or no supply from the DJB leads to delays in the work and illegal extraction of groundwater for development projects.

''If a user agency requests the DJB to give 20 million litres of water a day, the utility is able to provide only four MLD.

''Also, a kilo litre of water costs Rs 300 for commercial consumption, which is not economical either. If the project proponents install their own reverse osmosis plants, a kilo litre of water will cost them around Rs 50,'' he reasoned.

The user agency will have to procure only 20 per cent water from the DJB to compensate for the RO reject water.

The two panels wanted to know if wastewater can be treated to drinking standards using RO plants and other technology and asked two experts from the DJB, including Sanjay Sharma, Director, Water Quality Control, to advise it on the matter.

Sahrma told the panels that if the water, irrespective of its source, meets the IS:10500 parameters, it can be used for drinking purposes.

''If an individual treats wastewater and starts supplying it in his/her locality, the DJB can follow a standard operating procedure and monitor the quality regularly. Samples can be lifted once every week,'' he said.

Sharma also said the overall water demand in the capital will reduce if user agencies start using recycled wastewater.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

The capital generates around 777 million gallons of sewage a day. The 34 sewage treatment plants of the DJB are currently treating up to 597 MGD of sewage.

Of the 597 MGD of treated wastewater from STPs, about 90 MGD is being used for horticulture in parks in Delhi and 267 MGD is returned to the Yamuna to maintain the mandatory flow.

