Russian Defence Minister visits troops in Ukraine - RIA cites ministry

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited army units fighting in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited the ministry as saying that Shoigu had visited Russian units deployed to the "area of the special military operation", using Moscow's term for the conflict in Ukraine. It did not specify where the visit took place.

