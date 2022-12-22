Christmas-New Year's Eve: HC restrains hotels, pubs from playing songs without license fee to PPL, copyright nod

The Bombay High Court has restrained several hotels, pubs and restaurants in Mumbai from playing a list of popular film and non-film music during Christmas and New Year's Eve programmes unless they pay license fees and secure copyright permissions from music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL).

Founded in 1941, PPL India describes itself as a performance rights organisation that holds performance licence to 25 lakh songs in Hindi, English and other languages assigned to it by 340 music labels.

PPL had recently moved HC to get a continuation of orders passed last December against hotels and restaurants.

The recent court orders assume significance as it applies to all usage of music, including ones being played in public places on New Year's Eve, Christmas and any other event or in the background throughout the year, PPL said.

Each year, during Christmas and New Year, restaurants and hotels organise parties and play music, including songs owned by PPL under the Copyrights Act, which stipulates these establishments are required to seek permission and pay a fee to PPL in lieu of using its music.

While hearing one of the pleas, Justice Manish Pitale said he was of the opinion that a strong prima facie case is made out for grant of such limited ex-parte ad-interim relief.

The applicant is likely to suffer loss if such relief not granted quickly, the judge said.

The matter will be heard further in January.

After hearing restraining orders issued by Bombay High Court, many establishments have voluntarily come forward and obtained licenses from PPL, the organisation claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)