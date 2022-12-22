Navi Mumbai: Two held for killing woman, dumping body in river

Left Menu

A gym trainer and one more person were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a river in Panvel in Raigad district, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.The body of the woman, in her late-twenties, was found by the bank of Damni river on December 14, after which a probe began, Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil of Crime Branch Unit II said.While CCTV footage and other clues were unavailable, the recovery of branded footwear from the site led to teams checking with local shops.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:52 IST
A gym trainer and one more person were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a river in Panvel in Raigad district, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The body of the woman, in her late-twenties, was found by the bank of Damni river on December 14, after which a probe began, Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil of Crime Branch Unit II said.

''While CCTV footage and other clues were unavailable, the recovery of branded footwear from the site led to teams checking with local shops. Missing person complaints were also checked,'' he said.

''We found a man with the victim at a footwear shop. He was a resident of Ghansoli and identified as a gym trainer. After further probe, he was placed under arrest along with a courier delivery boy,'' he said.

The woman, identified as Urvashi Vaishna (27) of Koparkhairane, was allegedly pressuring the gym trainer for marriage, due to which the latter got rid of her, the official said.

''The two strangled the woman in a car and threw her body in Damni river to destroy evidence. Further probe is underway into the crime,'' the official added.

