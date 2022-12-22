Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy met Polish president Duda on way back from Washington

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during his trip home after the landmark visit to the United States.

"We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app after meeting Duda.

"We also discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023."

