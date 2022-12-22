Ukraine's Zelenskiy met Polish president Duda on way back from Washington
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during his trip home after the landmark visit to the United States.
"We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app after meeting Duda.
"We also discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Duda
- Andrzej Duda
- Ukrainian
- Polish
- Zelenskiy
- United States
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus moves soldiers and gear amid Ukrainian fears of attack
Pope compares Ukrainian suffering to WWII Nazi death operation
Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv
World News Roundup: Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says; Pope compares Ukrainian suffering to WWII Nazi death operation and more
Kyiv mayor brushes off Zelenskiy's criticism as 'politics'