German foreign minister: G7 working to bolster Ukraine air defence
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:16 IST
The Group of Seven (G7) nations will intensify their efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.
"Every rocket that Ukraine takes out of the sky means a bit less suffering for the people in Ukraine," Baerbock told reporters in Berlin.
The minister added that she welcomed the United States' decision to deliver a Patriot air defence system to the war-torn country.
