Left Menu

German foreign minister: G7 working to bolster Ukraine air defence

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:16 IST
German foreign minister: G7 working to bolster Ukraine air defence

The Group of Seven (G7) nations will intensify their efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"Every rocket that Ukraine takes out of the sky means a bit less suffering for the people in Ukraine," Baerbock told reporters in Berlin.

The minister added that she welcomed the United States' decision to deliver a Patriot air defence system to the war-torn country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022