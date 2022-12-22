Left Menu

Germany arrests foreign intelligence employee suspected of spying for Russia

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 22:00 IST
Germany's federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had arrested an employee of the foreign intelligence service (BND) on suspicion of spying for Russia.

BND head Bruno Kahl said that discretion was key, as any detail of the investigation that was made public could give the "opponent an advantage in its intent to harm Germany".

"With Russia, we are dealing with an actor where we must reckon with its ruthlessness and willingness to be violent."

