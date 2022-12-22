Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow says Patriot missiles won't help end conflict

U.S. supplies of advanced Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, will

not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals, Moscow said.

DIPLOMACY/SANCTIONS * The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations has mobilised up

to $32 billion in budget and economic support for Ukraine next year, their finance ministers said on Thursday, adding that they are prepared to give more if needed.

* The G7 will also intensify efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. * Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday he hoped they would keep supporting Ukraine on a bipartisan basis - a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3.

* Zelenskiy said a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support for Ukraine was an "investment in democracy". * Zelenskiy's surprise visit to Washington where he met President Joe Biden, his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday.

* The United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Patriot air defence is an old weapons system that Russia would be able to counter. Earlier, the Kremlin said Patriot supplies would not help settle the conflict or keep Russia from achieving its goals.

* The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

CONFLICT * Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the frontline in Ukraine was stable and that Russia had

concentrated its forces on "completing the liberation" of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

* A local official in a part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region controlled by Russian forces was killed

on Thursday in a car bomb attack, the Russian-installed local administration said. * The private Russian military company, the

Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, a senior U.S. administration official said.

* Ukraine's power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a "significant power shortage" and restrictions caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. * Ukraine is waging

"cat and mouse" battles to keep Russian missiles and attack drones at bay, using both old Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets and more modern, ground-based air defence systems. The outcomes have a direct bearing on the lives of millions of people who are left without heat, power or running water during the freezing winter if defences fail. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)