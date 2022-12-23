DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with 5-year-old girl's 'abduction', 'sexual assault'

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 11:09 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a five-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy.

The panel has sought the details related to the FIR and the arrest of the accused by December 26.

''Five-year-old girl raped in Delhi. She was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent a surgery in a hospital. My team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon,'' DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, the police had said on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday evening after which she went missing. Her parents submitted a complaint to the police, following which a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The police carried out a search operation and traced the girl near a lake.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors disclosed that she was sexually assaulted, following which other sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, the police said.

The investigation of the case is underway and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added.

