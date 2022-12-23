South Korea condemns North Korean arms sales to Russian military company
South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday it condemns North Korea's arms shipment to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, adding it supports the United States' push to raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council.
The White House said on Thursday North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to the Wagner Group to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.
