PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 12:25 IST
Umar Khalid released from prison on interim bail for week
Umar Khalid (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was released from the Tihar jail here on Friday after he was granted interim bail for a week to attend his sister's wedding, officials said. According to prison officials, Khalid was released on Friday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Khalid, who was arrested in a case related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid has been granted bail till December 30.

The former student leader had moved an application seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

