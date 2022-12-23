Left Menu

Israeli police say Arab citizen ambushes officers, shot dead

Police said the suspect phoned in a false report of a violent incident in the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qassem - about 19 km (12 miles) northeast of Tel Aviv - to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived. CCTV footage released by Israeli police showed officers approaching the door of a home and an individual stepping out and opening fire. The suspect then entered his car and attempted to ram into the officers, according to police.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 12:52 IST
Israeli police say Arab citizen ambushes officers, shot dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A member of Israel's Arab minority lured police into an ambush and was shot dead by police officers on Friday, the force said, describing the incident as terrorism. Police said the suspect phoned in a false report of a violent incident in the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qassem - about 19 km (12 miles) northeast of Tel Aviv - to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.

CCTV footage released by Israeli police showed officers approaching the door of a home and an individual stepping out and opening fire. The suspect then entered his car and attempted to ram into the officers, according to police. It was not immediately clear what the terror allegations against the suspect were based upon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022