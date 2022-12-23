Left Menu

N Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-S Korea drills

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like what type of weapon North Korea fired and how far it flew.

The launch was three days after the US flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint training with South Korean warplanes.

North Korea typically views such military exercises by the US and South Korea as an invasion rehearsal.

