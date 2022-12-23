Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between U.S. and Russia 'high'

Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Friday that the risk of a clash between the U.S. and Russia was "high", Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been "effective" and would continue.

