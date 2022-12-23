Left Menu

Slovak president removes finance minister as part of budget deal -Dennik N daily paper

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:20 IST
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova removed Finance Minister Igor Matovic from his post on Friday and put Prime Minister Eduard Heger in charge of the ministry, Dennik N paper reported.

Matovic's departure is part of a deal under which opposition parties helped the minority government to approve 2023 state budget on Thursday.

