Slovak president removes finance minister as part of budget deal -Dennik N daily paper
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:20 IST
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova removed Finance Minister Igor Matovic from his post on Friday and put Prime Minister Eduard Heger in charge of the ministry, Dennik N paper reported.
Matovic's departure is part of a deal under which opposition parties helped the minority government to approve 2023 state budget on Thursday.
