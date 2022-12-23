Left Menu

Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim

She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers JCOs were killed in the road accident when their truck fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, Murmu tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:50 IST
Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim. She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in the road accident when their truck fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.

''Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Murmu tweeted.

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022