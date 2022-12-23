One dead, several wounded after gunshots fired in central Paris - BFM TV

Left Menu

(Adds deputy mayor, one death according to BFM TV) PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris on Friday, French television network BFM TV reported.

23-12-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed and several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris on Friday, French television network BFM TV reported. A senior Paris City Hall official confirmed a shooting had taken place.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama." Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

BFM TV said the suspected gunman was in their 60s and had been arrested. The alleged shooter's motives were not immediately clear. One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.

