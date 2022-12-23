Good governance provides greater efficiency, and higher level of transparency: Rajiv Gauba

Cabinet secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba today said that good governance is all about improving outcome and ensuring deliverables with while trusting citizens.

Speaking during a workshop on 'Good Governance Practices', as a part of Good Governance Week, from 19th to 25th December 2022, Shri Gauba said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a call for concerted efforts towards making a New India by 2047, and, it is possible through good governance only. Shri Gauba said that good governance provides greater efficiency, people-friendly government and higher level of transparency.

Shri Gauba said, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has articulated his vision of good governance, which includes 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and Whole of Government approach. He said that in last few years, more than 3,500 minor violations have been decriminalized and this is also part of the good governance, which includes trusting the citizens.

Shri Gauba highlighted the advantages of reducing levels in decision-making and said that it will only improve efficiency and save precious time in taking decisions in public interest. He emphasized on delayering, delegation of power and digitalization in governance. He also advocated increased use of E-Office 7.0 and listed its benefits for the Ministries / Departments and said that though its adoption has increased significantly, remaining Ministries / Departments must start using it for greater benefits.

Appreciating the efforts of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in completing a successful Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0, Shri Gauba said that what has been done during this Special campaign, should be done regularly.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary, DARPG, Shri V Srinivas said, 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' 2022 is a nation-wide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving Service Delivery which is being held in all Districts, States, and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors are participating in this special campaign. He said that the Special Campaign 2.0 became a hug success due to the participation of all Ministries / departments and advocated that the best practices should be shared by the Departments.

Shri V.Srinivas also informed that 373 Best Good Governance Practices identified were discussed in detail in District Level Workshops today across the country. He said, 43 Success Stories in Public Grievances will also be shared during the Good Governance Week-2022, "Sushasan Saptah" from 19th to 25th December, 2022.

Shri Rajiv Gauba also released Special Campaign 2.0 Assessment Report on the occasion.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice in its 121st Report commended the phenomenal success of last year's Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore Campaign and recommended that such campaigns should be held more frequently.

