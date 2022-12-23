HC grants bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on Friday in a money laundering case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on Kappan's bail application.

He is currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail.

