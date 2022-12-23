Left Menu

Maha: 70 pc jobs will be given to locals in Marathwada Coach Factory, says Latur BJP MP

I also asked for construction of pit line at Latur for expansion of the station, he said.Vaishnaw, while addressing the Destination Marathwada event in Aurangabad in October this year had said the MCF, when fully operational, will manufacture nearly 1,600 coaches of the premium Vande Bharat series of rakes.Necessary changes were being made in the factory for this purpose, Vaishnaw had said at the time.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Latur Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhakar Shrangare on Friday said he had recently met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi to discuss railway demands in his constituency.

Vaishnaw assured the entire tender process of the ambitious Marathwada Coach Factory here would be completed by January so that full fledged operations can begin soon, Shrangare said.

''Seventy per cent jobs will be earmarked for the local population in MCF, the railway minister has said. I have also sought halts for the Aurangabad-Hyderabad and Pune-Amravati train at Pangaon and Bidar-Latur-Mumbai express at Murud. I also asked for construction of pit line at Latur for expansion of the station,'' he said.

Vaishnaw, while addressing the 'Destination Marathwada' event in Aurangabad in October this year had said the MCF, when fully operational, will manufacture nearly 1,600 coaches of the premium Vande Bharat series of rakes.

Necessary changes were being made in the factory for this purpose, Vaishnaw had said at the time.

