Rajeev Chandrasekhar holds discussion on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, here today, met over 200 stakeholders from various walks of life to discuss and deliberate on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, public consultations for which are open till January 2, 2023.

The attendees included representatives from industry, think-tanks, law firms, consumer and citizen rightsgroup & discussed the crucial role that the provisions of the Bill are going to play for data protection.

Speaking at the meeting, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Shri Narendra Modi's Government's vision is to build a modern framework that will prevent misuse of personal data, that too in a way it does not to create a compliance-heavy framework.

He stated that the Bill will act as a kinetic enabler for personal data protection while catalysing data led innovation and startup ecosystem. "Post the bill, the intermediaries will have to go for deep behavioral changes -- it will no longer be business as usual for them," he said.

The stakeholders came up with various suggestions related to different clauses of the Bill including the penalty regime for data fiduciaries, regarding obtaining parental consent for children, cross border data flows and about consent managers and how the government intends on regulating them and many others. The Minister also provided clarity on the deemed consent clausefor Government's access to data.

The discussions were moderated by Shri Amit Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Shri Rakesh Maheshwari, Senior Director and Group Coordinator, (MeitY).

(With Inputs from PIB)