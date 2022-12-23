Unique technology of BRO using shredded plastic in road construction gets praise

The Department of Defence (D0D), Ministry of Defence (MOD) held an Exhibition of Best practices on Special Campaign 2.0 at Vigyan Bhwan, New Delhi during Good Governance Week from 19th-25th Dec 2022. A stall was also set up by DoD in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the exhibition

Under Special Campaign 2.0, a cleanliness drive was undertaken for a total of 5922 such sites in respect of Department of Defence (DoD), MoD. Organizations under DoD viz. Canteen Stores Directorate(CSD) [3500 Unit Run Canteens and 34 Depots], Border Roads Organization (BRO) [750 units/detachments], Sainik Schools [33], Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) [367 campaign sites including the Cantonments], Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) [1149 offices], Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) [87 Military Hospitals] undertook the cleanliness drive with full vigour.

Border Roads Organization (BRO) deployed a unique technology of using shredded plastic in bituminous road construction. The technology was successfully used in 2.5 Km resurfacing on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road under Project Vartak, 1.0 Km on Roing-Koronu-Paya road under Project Udayak in Arunacahal Pradesh and 5.22 Km on Hnathial-Sangau-Saiha Road under Project Pushpak in Mizoram.

Border Roads Organization's unique technology of using shredded plastic in the bituminous road construction was appreciated in the exhibition.

(With Inputs from PIB)