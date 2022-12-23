Rajasthan CM Gehlot expresses grief at deaths of Army personnel in Sikkim accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief at the deaths of Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim. Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three Junior Commissioned Officers, were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

Gehlot said the nation would remain indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, according to a statement. The chief minister said his deepest sympathies were with the bereaved family members and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the jawans injured in the accident.

Four soldiers injured in the accident have been air evacuated, the Army said.

