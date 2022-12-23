Odisha: Spurious medical drugs worth Rs 23 lakh seized

Spurious medical drugs worth Rs 23.22 lakh were seized in Odisha's Cuttack on Friday, a statement said.

Raids were conducted by enforcement teams of the Health Department in Nayasadak in Purighat police station area and the seizure was made, it said.

''These drugs were found to have been procured from Uttar Pradesh. Total drugs worth Rs. 23,22,948 were seized,'' it added.

Some spurious drugs were also seized from a medical store in Bargarh, it said.

However, the value of the seized drugs was not immediately available.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit directed the enforcement squads to coordinate with other states to break the supply chain of such drugs, officials said.

