Police file charge sheet against 4 LeT associates over involvement in terror activities in Rajouri

While three accused were arrested in June and July this year, Suleman is currently in Pakistan, the officials said.During the investigation, it was found that all of them were associated with the proscribed terror group and involved in terror-related activities, they said.Suleman crossed the border illegally in 2002 and is instrumental in spreading terror activities in the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley by creating nexus with Local inhabitants through drone droppings, and carrying consignments of illegal arms and ammunition across the border, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:52 IST
Police on Friday filed a charge sheet against four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for their involvement in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed against Talib Hussain, Mohd Shabir, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Qasim alias Suleman in NIA court in Jammu under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, they said. While three accused were arrested in June and July this year, Suleman is currently in Pakistan, the officials said.

During the investigation, it was found that all of them were associated with the proscribed terror group and involved in terror-related activities, they said.

Suleman crossed the border illegally in 2002 and is instrumental in spreading terror activities in the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley by creating nexus with Local inhabitants through drone droppings, and carrying consignments of illegal arms and ammunition across the border, they said. The investigation exposed the terror network in Pir Panjal areas and Chenab valley, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

