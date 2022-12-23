Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations

Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special operation at vulnerable locations, including railway stations and bus stands, to search and round-up suspicious persons for verification.

The special drive -- Operation Eagle -- was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav, an official statement said.

''Apart from checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 500 well-coordinated strong 'nakas' (checkpoints) involving over 5,000 police personnel, were also set-up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public,'' it said.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 11 am to 4 pm with officers from the ranks of additional directors general, inspectors general and deputy inspectors general from Punjab Police headquarters deputed to supervise the operation in each police district. All commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers for the operation to lay strong 'nakas' at district/city sealing points.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who supervised the operation at SAS Nagar (Mohali), said these drives were part of basic policing.

''We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicles during the operation,'' he added.

Shukla said such operations would continue until the menace of drugs and gangsters in the state was brought to an end.

Such operations will also help the police show its presence on the ground and boost the common person's confidence, he added.

