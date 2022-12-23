Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:21 IST
Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Friday conducted a special operation at vulnerable locations, including railway stations and bus stands, to search and round-up suspicious persons for verification.

The special drive -- Operation Eagle -- was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav, an official statement said.

''Apart from checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 500 well-coordinated strong 'nakas' (checkpoints) involving over 5,000 police personnel, were also set-up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public,'' it said.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 11 am to 4 pm with officers from the ranks of additional directors general, inspectors general and deputy inspectors general from Punjab Police headquarters deputed to supervise the operation in each police district. All commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers for the operation to lay strong 'nakas' at district/city sealing points.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who supervised the operation at SAS Nagar (Mohali), said these drives were part of basic policing.

''We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicles during the operation,'' he added.

Shukla said such operations would continue until the menace of drugs and gangsters in the state was brought to an end.

Such operations will also help the police show its presence on the ground and boost the common person's confidence, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022