Birth certificate case: Azam Khan, wife, son appear before court

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and their son and MLA Abdullah Azam appeared before a special MP-MLA court on Friday in connection with a fake birth certificate case.

The court had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them for non-appearance on Thursday and asked them to appear before it on Friday, government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said.

The court fixed January 2 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena had lodged an FIR at Ganj police station on January 3, 2019 alleging fraud in securing two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam with different dates. In April, police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

Azam Khan and his wife were sent to jail by a Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in securing a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam on the basis of which he had contested the assembly election.

According to the charge sheet, in one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Abdullah Azam had won from Suar assembly in 2017, but was unseated by the high court for being underage. He was again elected from the constituency in the assembly polls held in 2022.

