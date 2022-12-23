Left Menu

Birth certificate case: Azam Khan, wife, son appear before court

He was again elected from the constituency in the assembly polls held in 2022.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:47 IST
Birth certificate case: Azam Khan, wife, son appear before court
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and their son and MLA Abdullah Azam appeared before a special MP-MLA court on Friday in connection with a fake birth certificate case.

The court had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them for non-appearance on Thursday and asked them to appear before it on Friday, government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said.

The court fixed January 2 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena had lodged an FIR at Ganj police station on January 3, 2019 alleging fraud in securing two birth certificates of Abdullah Azam with different dates. In April, police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

Azam Khan and his wife were sent to jail by a Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in securing a fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam on the basis of which he had contested the assembly election.

According to the charge sheet, in one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam's date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Abdullah Azam had won from Suar assembly in 2017, but was unseated by the high court for being underage. He was again elected from the constituency in the assembly polls held in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

Global
4
Global youth innovators crack the code on gender based violence: Inclusiveness rating tool wins UNFPA India hackathon

Global youth innovators crack the code on gender based violence: Inclusivene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022