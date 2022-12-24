U.S. court denies motion to dismiss Saab case on diplomatic status
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 03:29 IST
A U.S. judge has denied a motion by Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to dismiss his indictment on the basis of his claim of diplomatic immunity, according to a court filing on Friday.
Saab is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. His lawyers had argued Saab was on a diplomatic mission to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in Cape Verde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan
- Miami
- Alex Saab
- Nicolas Maduro
- Iran
- Cape Verde
- U.S.
- Saab
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada adds sanctions on Russia, Iran, Myanmar over human rights
No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha
UK sanctions Russian and Iranian officials, citing human rights abuses
Germany condemns Iranian execution over anti-government protests
Germany condemns Iranian execution over anti-government protests