U.S. court denies motion to dismiss Saab case on diplomatic status

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 03:29 IST
A U.S. judge has denied a motion by Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to dismiss his indictment on the basis of his claim of diplomatic immunity, according to a court filing on Friday.

Saab is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. His lawyers had argued Saab was on a diplomatic mission to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in Cape Verde.

